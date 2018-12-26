West Feliciana High School senior Emery Godke was recently recognized by Ochsner's Athletic Training program with a special presentation.
Selected by the school coaching staff, Godke was recognized for his character, integrity and leadership skills as a student-athlete. He received two New Orleans Saints tickets for an upcoming game. Ochsner's Athletic Trainer Supervisor Meghan Sauvic was on-site to present Godke with the prestigious award.
West Feliciana has partnered with Ochsner's Athletic Training Program to provide athletic training services to all its student-athletes.