IMG_9559

Ochsner's Athletic Trainer Supervisor Meghan Sauvic, Emery Godke, WFHS cross country coach Nick Smith and WFHS Athletic Trainer Shelly Genre.

 Provided photo

West Feliciana High School senior Emery Godke was recently recognized by Ochsner's Athletic Training program with a special presentation.

Selected by the school coaching staff, Godke was recognized for his character, integrity and leadership skills as a student-athlete. He received two New Orleans Saints tickets for an upcoming game. Ochsner's Athletic Trainer Supervisor Meghan Sauvic was on-site to present Godke with the prestigious award.

West Feliciana has partnered with Ochsner's Athletic Training Program to provide athletic training services to all its student-athletes.

View comments