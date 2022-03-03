West Feliciana Parish Hospital has been selected to participate in the Delta Region Community Health Systems Development Program.
Through the program, the Delta Regional Authority and Federal Office of Rural Health Policy have partnered to support rural communities with an opportunity to receive intensive technical assistance, a news release said.
The program’s technical assistance is designed to increase the efficiency of the local health care delivery system practices by focusing on care coordination, social services integration, emergency medical services access, and workforce recruitment and retention with the goal to:
- Improve financial position and increase operational efficiencies
- Implement quality enhancements for improved health outcomes
- Address workforce recruitment and retention needs
- Increase use of telemedicine to fill service gaps and access to care
- Ensure access to and availability of emergency medical services
- Integrate social services to address socio-economic challenges
- Enhance coordination of care and develop a community care coordination plan
- Strengthen the local health care delivery system to position for population health
“As one of only 10 hospital recipients across an eight-state region, we are very excited to be selected to receive this assistance for our facility and community,” said West Feliciana Hospital CEO, Lee Chastant. “The citizens we serve are the real beneficiaries as the program will help us enhance the quality and access of care they receive. It’s a big win for all of us here across the region.”
To learn about the DRA and FORHP collaboration to support rural communities through the DRCHSD Program, visit https://dra.gov/initiatives/promoting-a-healthy-delta/delta-community-health/