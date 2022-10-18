The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Sept. 19-Oct. 6:

Sept. 20

Stogner, Damian: 23; 5877 Commerce St., St. Francisville; battery of a dating partner

Sahr, David: 29; 3350 Race St., Jackson; resisting an officer, criminal trespassing, fugitive

Sept. 24

Edwards, Kassium: 38; 3135 Jefferson Ave., Baton Rouge; simple possession of marijuana, introduction of contraband

McKinley, Damon: 26; 2078 Whitestown Road, Woodville, Mississippi; possession with intent to distribute Schedule I

Sept. 25

Dubroc Jr., Tyrone: 52; 1105 Colonial Drive, Jackson; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, trespassing, flight from an officer

Hyde, Angela: 47; 1105 Colonial Drive, Jackson; bench warrant

Sept. 27

Gills Jr., John: 65; 10225 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; theft $1,000 — $5,000, possession of Schedule IV

Sept. 28

Davis, Nyesha: 37; 6839 Indian Mound Road, St. Francisville; cruelty to a juvenile/family offense

Nevels, Timmy: 24; 10079 La. 421, St. Francisville; failure to register, probation violation

Leak, Timothy: 29; 1864 Mississippi 24, Woodville, Mississippi; resisting an officer, speeding

Cobb, Brandon: 35; 7783 Solitude Road, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving on right side of roadway

Sept. 30

McQuirter, Edward: 73; 11409 Sligo Road, St. Francisville; aggravated assault with a firearm

Oct. 2

Barnes, Shaquille: 24; 26083 La. 430, Franklin; introduction of contraband

Oct. 3

Neal, Tonya: 39; 8800 Jones Vaughn Creek, St. Francisville; aggravated assault

Maschino, Brittany: 33; 1523 Callie St., Jackson; theft less than $1,000

Woodall Jr., Alfred: 58; 11513 Coates Road, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery, two counts simple battery, bench warrant

Oct. 4

Moffit, Kenyetta: 41; 6060 Winchester Ave., Baton Rouge; fugitive

Oct. 5

Watson Jr., Alert: 37; 9396 Oak Plaza, Denham Springs; fugitive

Oct. 7

Blanchard, Sherrie: 54; 104 Vilardo Lane, Independence; flight from an officer, resisting an officer, reckless operation, improper lane usage, fugitive

Oct. 8

Hayes, Adam: 44; 5303 Rue Jennifer, Baker; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage, driving under suspension

Oct. 9

Mejia, Franklin: 30; 1221 Bob Pettit Drive, Baton Rouge; introduction of contraband

Oct. 10

Rone, Kenny: 57; 422 Austin St., Tallulah; theft under $300

Tags

View comments