Parker Park was the backdrop of a Black History Month display and a series of posters commemorating the lives of African Americans who made contributions to West Feliciana Parish.
Pioneers and trailblazers honored included educators, civil rights leaders and ministers.
A local group, Tell the Story, seeks to preserve the contributions of African Americans to the area. The effort was supported by the Town of St. Francisville and Temple Design.
For more information or to submit a story, visit www.tellthestory.life.