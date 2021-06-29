The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between June 14-20:
June 16
Neely, Justin: 29; 12240 Jackson Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant, probation violation
June 17
Stokes, Daniel: 58; 9762 La. 965, St. Francisville; theft less than $1,000
Berry, Roderick: 39; 5658 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; probation violation
June 18
Engrum, Jeffry: 38; 403 4th St., Deridder; second degree battery
Andrews, Jarrett: 32; 17531 Tunica Trace, Angola; battery of a correctional facility employee
Matthews, Reginald: 18, 9626 Spike Ridge Ave., bench warrant