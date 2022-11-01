The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Oct. 17-23:

Oct. 17

Cain, Jasmine: 29; 3112 Eddie Robinson, Jackson; fugitive warrant

Oct. 18

Mills, Cherica: 25; 5983 Street B, St. Francisville; fugitive warrant

Oct. 18

Soileau Jr., Eric: 32; 5209 Blackmore Lane, St. Francisville; resisting an officer

Oct. 19

Adrian, Connaire: 28; 41292 Fall Road, Slidell; driving under the influence, driving on divided highways

Oct. 21

Simpson, William: 22; 5660 Crimson Glory Drive, St. Francisville; simple battery

Oct. 23

Jackson, Christina: 46; 710 Grinage St., Houma; introduction of contraband, possession of Schedule II narcotics

Lyons, Brittany: 32; 116 Rochelle Villa, Gray; introduction of contraband, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Smith, Deanna: 52; 142 Wolff Parkway, Houma; introduction of contraband, possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Orr, Cynthia: 33; 1505 N. Paulette Terrace, Inverness, Florida; introduction of contraband, possession with intent to distribute marijuana

