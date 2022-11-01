The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Oct. 17-23:
Oct. 17
Cain, Jasmine: 29; 3112 Eddie Robinson, Jackson; fugitive warrant
Oct. 18
Mills, Cherica: 25; 5983 Street B, St. Francisville; fugitive warrant
Oct. 18
Soileau Jr., Eric: 32; 5209 Blackmore Lane, St. Francisville; resisting an officer
Oct. 19
Adrian, Connaire: 28; 41292 Fall Road, Slidell; driving under the influence, driving on divided highways
Oct. 21
Simpson, William: 22; 5660 Crimson Glory Drive, St. Francisville; simple battery
Oct. 23
Jackson, Christina: 46; 710 Grinage St., Houma; introduction of contraband, possession of Schedule II narcotics
Lyons, Brittany: 32; 116 Rochelle Villa, Gray; introduction of contraband, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, possession with intent to distribute marijuana
Smith, Deanna: 52; 142 Wolff Parkway, Houma; introduction of contraband, possession with intent to distribute marijuana
Orr, Cynthia: 33; 1505 N. Paulette Terrace, Inverness, Florida; introduction of contraband, possession with intent to distribute marijuana