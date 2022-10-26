The St. Francisville Board of Aldermen tabled an Oct. 25 vote on regulating short-term housing rentals and accepted the mayor’s recommendation for a new police chief.
In all, the board heard comments and discussed nine changes to the town’s zoning ordinance, adopting five and tabling the other four for additional study.
Mayor Robert P. "Bobee" Leake announced that he had selected Randy Metz, a retired Sheriff’s Office official, to replace Scott Ford as the town’s police chief.
Leake thanked the board for its support in backing him after Ford suddenly resigned and opted for retirement Oct. 11.
“The most important thing we did for the town was to hire a new police chief,” Leake said without elaborating on why Ford left after serving in the position since March 2008.
Metz served most of his law enforcement career as a West Feliciana Parish sheriff’s deputy under Sheriffs Bill Daniel and Austin Daniel and retired as the department’s chief criminal deputy. He has recently worked at Louisiana State Penitentiary as an investigator.
In a brief appearance before the board, Metz thanked the aldermen for their confidence in him and noted he has “come full circle” in law enforcement as he began working for the town’s police department in 1989.
Leake said five people applied for the job and he interviewed four of them.
“His leadership and experience will be an asset to the town,” the mayor said of Metz.
The new regulations on short-term rental property, such as those booked on internet sites such as Airbnb, define a short-term rental as property used for overnight lodging of less than 30 consecutive days.
Short-term rentals are currently not allowed under the existing zoning ordinance, but some owners have turned to that business model, according to the discussion.
Alderwoman Gigi Robinson called for further discussion on the ordinance, particularly the definition of a short-term rental unit, and Alderman Rucker Leake said a “workshop” should be held to go over the proposal.
Although some people commenting on the regulations said St. Francisville derives considerable income from short-term tourists, the mayor and others said the local Tourist Commission does not receive hotel-motel tax revenue from short-term rentals.
Unlicensed short-term rentals units are competitors with recognized hotel and bed-and-breakfast businesses that collect taxes that the Tourist Commission uses to promote events that attract visitors.
“You need to make a hard decision, sooner rather than later,” the mayor told the board.
Property owner Charlie Perdue raised the question of what the town will do with existing short-term rental property that are outside of the zoning classifications to which the regulations would permit them to operate.
He said he hopes the board will consider “grandfathering” those that are now in business.
Perdue said after the meeting that, although he has rental properties in the town, all of them are currently rented on a long-term basis.
The board approved five proposed zoning code amendments that:
- Creates guidelines for operating residential care facilities, such as an assisted living facility.
- Adds brewery and distilleries as permitted uses in areas zone commercial-highway.
- Amends the zoning ordinance’s administrative and enforcement sections.
- Regulates accessory structures and uses.
- Amends permitted encroachments in yards.
In addition to the short-term rental proposal, the board also tabled action on three other proposals:
- The proposed creation of a Commerce Street overlay district that would regulate development on the street.
- Regulations governing car washes.
- Restrictions on the number of structures on single-family residential lots.