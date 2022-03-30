The West Feliciana Chamber of Commerce has been busy in recent months holding several ribbon cuttings at new businesses.
Three ribbon cutting ceremonies were held Feb. 10.
Muddy Waters Unlimited, which opened Feb. 4 and is owned by Brandy and Spencer Delee, celebrated its grand opening with fun and light refreshments.
Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Muddy Waters was conceived several years ago as the owners tried shopping for their family in St. Francisville because they didn't want to fight Baton Rouge traffic.
"My daughter and I found what we needed but nothing for my husband and sons," Brandy Delee said. "Well time passed and we saw the need for this type of business more and more. Spencer and I talked about it and prayed about it even more. In the end, we found ourselves opening Muddy Waters Unlimited."
The store offers men's clothing, gifts and accessories. Muddy Waters Unlimited is at 7179 U.S. 61, Suite 9, St. Francisville.
The chamber also helped Shane’s Plumbing & Drain Cleaning celebrate its grand opening.
Shane’s Plumbing & Drain Cleaning is owned by Shane Russell.
“We opened our business on Aug. 23, 2021. We are open from 7-5 but do take emergency calls 24/7. I opened because I found that I really loved doing this type of work," Russell said. He started as a helper then went through a plumber's apprenticeship program and earned his journeyman license.
Russell worked for a large Baton Rouge large company as a journeyman plumber for a few years before deciding to further his career and open his own plumbing business.
"I went and took the test to get my master plumbing license and that's how Shane's Plumbing & Drain Cleaning came to be," he said. We've been nonstop ever since."
Wildflowers Holistic Health & Wellness, another grand opening held Feb. 10, offers natural alternatives to many products.
Wildflowers is owned by Chloe Moore.
“I opened Wildflowers because I felt it was essential to offer a natural alternative to people, mainly because the world we live in is becoming increasingly toxic with each day. I also want to teach and empower people. I want to show them that you don’t have to rely on your doctor for every little thing you can take control and nurture yourself naturally,” Moore said.
Wildflowers is located at 7185 U.S. 61 S.