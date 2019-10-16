Art assignments fund at Bains Lower Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Oct 16, 2019 - 1:30 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter SMS Email Tasha Jones and Tevin Johnson work on an art assignment at Bains Lower Elementary. Provided photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tasha Jones and Tevin Johnson work on an art assignment at Bains Lower Elementary. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email