ST. FRANCISVILLE — West Feliciana Parish Councilman Mel Percy used a parliamentary maneuver Monday designed to quash a home-rule charter repeal election for at least a year.
Percy seconded Councilman Melvin Young's motion to call a repeal election for Dec. 8 to let voters decide whether they want to return to the police jury form of parish government.
But Percy then joined members Sydney Picou-Walker, John Thompson and Bill May in voting against Young's motion.
Percy announced before the meeting he was adamantly opposed to the charter's repeal, but he said letting Young's motion die for the lack of a second raised the question of whether the action would trigger a council rule prohibiting reconsideration of a defeated issue for a minimum of a year.
Rather than seek a court ruling on the question, Percy told his constituents in a pre-meeting announcement he would second the motion and vote against it, killing it for a year.
Young, Percy and Picou-Walker served on the Police Jury before voters approved the home-rule charter in 2012, although Picou-Walker's tenure was during the 1980s and '90s.
Young said the charter form of government was supposed to be more efficient and reduce dissension among the elected members, but he said he is "not sure this has happened over the past five years."
He said the parish government's spending has been high, its revenues have been flat and the parish continues to be plagued with infrastructure problems.
"The Police Jury form of government is designed for a small parish like West Feliciana and is more responsive to the needs of citizens of the parish," Young said in a prepared packet of exhibits that included annual revenue and expense comparisons.
Parish President Kevin Couhig, who is resigning Dec. 10, said he is proud of the job parish government has done since the police jury system was phased out.
"For five years, I've been responsible. I take responsibility," Couhig said. Under the police jury system, "the poor guys on the road crew were being told seven different directions."
Couhig said he looked into the jury's finances when he took office and found it had been collecting taxes and putting the money aside without any plans for spending it because of "a diffused management structure."
He also said police jurors stood by for 15 years as the Louisiana Tax Commission siphoned off some of the River Bend nuclear power plant's tax payments for other parishes, but a coordinated home-rule charter government finally persuaded the commission to change its policy.
"I guarantee you that under the police jury system, we'd still be getting poor treatment by the Louisiana Tax Commission," Couhig said.
Three citizens spoke against the election call, while former Police Juror Lea Williams said the people should be allowed to vote on the question.
On other matters, the council:
- Set a 5:30 p.m. public hearing Aug. 13 on a proposed ordinance to call a Dec. 8 election on two half-cent sales tax extensions and a new 6-mill property tax, with the revenue to be split between the jury's road and bridge fund and West Feliciana Parish Hospital. The hospital now receives 100 percent of the revenue from the sales taxes.
- Also set an Aug. 13 on a proposed ordinance to outlaw nudity in sexually oriented businesses in which alcohol is consumed. Percy said before the meeting that the proposal stems from a sign "placed as a joke by a landowner" purporting to announce a proposed club featuring exotic dancers.
- Appointed a committee of three council members, which is a majority of the body, to make recommendations about possible restrictions on group bicycle rides in the parish. Couhig showed a video, apparently taken from a following vehicle, of a group of cyclists occupying, at times, more than half of the roadway's width on Sage Hill Road. Councilman Bill May said he gets more citizen complaints about group bike rides than he does about potholes. Couhig and Percy said the discussion was not related to a motorist recently striking two cyclists on La. 66, which killed Baton Rouge Councilman Buddy Amoroso.