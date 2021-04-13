IMG_2426a.jpg

At Bains Elementary, Latrista Mallard’s class celebrate its increased reading scores. Terry Straughter, Cain Purpera, Tyson Chaisson, Zamaria Lofton, Raniesha Gates and Zyra Reed point to their growth chart.

 Provided photo

Latrista Mallard’s class at Bains Elementary recently celebrated its increased reading scores. 

