Silliman Institute starts season with new mindset, ready to roll
It’s almost football season, a fact that excites many. For most teams, the regular season starts in a little over a month. For Silliman, it’s only about three weeks away. The Wildcats’ first game is on Aug. 23 against Amite School Center, and it’s happening on their home turf at Thelma Knighton Stadium.
Last season, Silliman went 7 and 3 to win the district championship, but were unfortunately bounced from the playoffs in the first round. This year brings a whole new set of challenges, as the Wildcats are in a new district with some unfamiliar opponents lying ahead. Head coach TJ Davis says he welcomes the challenge and fully expects to compete for the district title.
Coach Davis and I also spoke about how the team is looking so far as we get closer to kickoff. He said everything is starting to come to a head, with the picture of how his team is going to look getting clearer as time goes on. “This is a completely different group of guys from last year,” he said. Of course, there are quite a few returning players from last year, but Davis made it clear to me that, as a group, they have a completely different mindset.
Moving on from the team as a whole, we spoke a bit about the individual difference makers on each side of the ball. He said, “We have a lot of explosive players. It’s more than a one-guy team. All the guys have to work together to make each other better.”
There were a few specific names he mentioned. Davis described wide receiver Jack Jackson as “one of the most dynamic players I’ve ever coached.” He also brought up resident gunslinger Brock Berthelot, a fiery quarterback who can also run the ball, as one to look out for.
Davis said his biggest expectations come from the linemen on both sides of the ball, including Jack Bishop, Richard Hurst and Bishop Cook.
Looking forward, we then spoke about the schedule. I asked the coach about what games they have circled in red or highlighted, and he said, “All of them.” He told me the goal is to treat every game like a huge game and continue to get better with every appearance.
Silliman’s two biggest games on paper would have to be against 6A powerhouses Parklane and Oak Forest in weeks two and four, respectively. However, Coach Davis made it abundantly clear that they are going to treat those games just how they would treat any other game.
Coach Davis and I finished up our conversation by chatting a bit about what his specific goals are for the season ahead. He said he is just going to take it a step at a time. “The first goal is to compete for a district title, and hopefully win one,” he said. Davis said he’d then hope for a home game in the first round of the playoffs. From there, he wants his team to make a deep run, possibly even to the state title. Some very simple, but quite effective goals.
Be sure to watch out for the Wildcats of Silliman Institute this football season, because it should be a very interesting ride.