With 37 years of law enforcement experience, West Feliciana Parish Homeland Security Director Brian Spillman has announced his candidacy for West Feliciana Parish sheriff.
“It is my desire to bring my unique law enforcement experiences to the office of sheriff in West Feliciana Parish,” Spillman said. “I am deeply committed to this community as I have worked and raised a family in West Feliciana Parish.”
After starting his law enforcement career in West Feliciana Parish as a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agent in 1981, Spillman worked in the parish until 1993 when he was promoted to an administrative position with the Wildlife and Fisheries Law Enforcement Division. He served there for 25 years, working his way up to the position of assistant chief of law enforcement, where he was responsible for managing a $25 million budget and a staff of 225 wildlife agents. He returned home in 2007 to work for the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Since then, Spillman, a Republican, has worked as a patrol supervisor, crisis response team commander, helicopter pilot and school security supervisor. He was named Homeland Security director in 2014.
As sheriff, Spillman plans to continue programs such as TRIAD for the elderly and the D.A.R.E Program, which encourages the youth to lead a substance-free lifestyle.
Spillman, 58, is a graduate of the LSU Law Enforcement Institute and the LSU Ag Leadership Program.
In addition to his law enforcement experience, Spillman has served in a variety of leadership roles through the years. He is the executive director of the West Feliciana Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council and serves as chairman of the Joint Task Force 7-Counterterrorism Operations Committee.
Spillman is also a past president of the Louisiana 4-H Foundation, West Feliciana Cattleman’s Association and Feliciana Livestock Club.
“Leadership comes from qualities and actions that inspire others, empower others, and motivate others even when times are tough. As a leader, I strive to inspire others by being approachable, inclusive and supportive, transparent and holding myself to a high ethical standard that will encourage others to follow suit," he said.
Spillman and his wife, Amy Chisum Spillman, have four children and are members of Tunica United Methodist Church where he serves as chairman of the Church Council.
The election will be Oct. 12.