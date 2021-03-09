The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Feb. 22-28:

Feb. 22

Turner, Crissie: 44; no address provided; simple possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule IV, turning signals required

Maddox, Shawn: 52; 302 St. Francis St., Houma; simple possession of marijuana

Reed, Deion: 26; 9857 Street D, St. Francisville; contempt of court

Feb. 23

Smith, Deborah: 34; 9296 Airport Road, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property, criminal damage, speeding, reckless operation, no proof of insurance/registration, aggravated flight from an officer, failure to report accident

Feb. 26

Ard, Ashey: 30; 9745 Morris Road, St. Francisville; criminal trespassing

Lewis, Atari: 39; 5751 St. Gerard Ave., Baton Rouge; bench warrant

Feb. 27

Blake, Richard: 45; 4835 Kahnville Road, Gloster, Mississippi; simple possession of marijuana, careless operation, fugitive warrant

