ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana School Board will decide on Jan. 15 whether to ask voters to approve a property tax hike to build a new elementary school.
The proposal, which could be placed on the May 4 ballot, calls for higher taxes to repay the cost of replacing Bains Elementary. Built in 1960, Bains Elementary is the oldest school in the district.
The board at its January meeting will work out the details of how much money the district would seek to borrow, the length of time it would take to pay off that bonded debt, and how much to raise the property tax in order to repay the loan, Schools Superintendent Hollis Milton said Tuesday.
During the school board’s meeting in October, Lyn Kenley of engineering firm Volkert Inc. identified problem areas such as cracking floors and walls that could indicate structural issues, safety and security concerns stemming from outdoor hallways, deteriorating roofing, poor drainage, and single-paned windows that provide little insulation.
Traffic and parking are also major issues at Bains, with one road servicing all four of the district’s schools, causing a bottleneck on US 61.
A demographic study of the school district conducted by Geographic Planning and Demographic Services, LLC in November estimates the district's schools will enroll 4,296 students by 2030, an increase of 1,976 over the district’s current enrollment.
If left as is, Bains Elementary, which currently serves 637 students in grades 2 through 5, is expected to run out of room by 2020 or 2021, according to the report.
Kenley estimates a new Bains Elementary would cost between $23.4 million and $25.8 million, not including buying land on which to build it or demolition of the old building, about $5 to $7 per square foot.
Construction of a new 120,000 square foot building with 1,000 student capacity could take around three years.
School officials and the board agreed to seek replacement rather than renovation because renovation would be more costly and wouldn’t adequately address the needs of the students or solve some of the problems with the old building such as traffic and lack of parking, Milton said Tuesday.
Kenley estimated a renovation would cost between $7 million and $12.5 million.
Negotiation is underway to buy a piece of land for the new school site; however, Milton declined to release details at this point.
The sale should go through before the election and the district plans to pay for the land from its general fund. The board would then have to decide whether to include the amount in the bond issue or simply absorb the cost, he said.
The district would have to acquire land on which to build a new school because there is not enough space on the current site.