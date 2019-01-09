During the 2017-18 school year the Bains Lower PTC was asked by administration to help raise money over the next three years to buy playground equipment for all three playgrounds, pre-K through first grade.
The organization agreed and estimated $45,000 was needed to buy three new pieces for all playgrounds. The committee decided to begin with first grade playground and earned enough funds to purchase a piece during the 2017-18 school year.
Bains Lower Elementary PTC and the school raised money through various fundraisers, including a pizza night, sweatshirt sales, membership drive, snow cone sale, a photo booth and Santa Shop. The biggest fundraiser was a Sweetheart Bingo Night in February.
At the beginning of the 2018 school year, the club donated $10,000 to the school toward the purchase of a spiral climber for the first-grade playground. The climber, surfacing, borders, handicap accessibility and installation the estimated cost came to just under $16,000. School funds supplemented the purchase.
In October, the climber, which promotes balance and eye-hand coordination, was installed.
The Bains Lower PTC and the school plan to continue to raise money for the pieces for the kindergarten and pre-K playgrounds, organizers said in a news release.