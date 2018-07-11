West Feliciana 4-H members participated in Week 6 of Summer Camp at Camp Grant Walker in Pollock from July 2-6.
Thirty-eight campers from the parish traveled with junior counselors Paycen Brouillette and Madison Pollet, volunteer chaperones Susie Gay Jarvis and Scott Lathrop, and 4-H Agent Elaina Vercher.
The 4-H members were able to participate in weeklong tracks focused on food and fitness, outdoor skills, hunter’s safety, SET (science, engineering and technology), or water safety. Campers were also able to take part in a wide variety of recreational activities that spanned from arts and crafts and line dancing to kayaking and hiking.
Due to the timing of camp, 4-H members were treated to a fireworks display Wednesday night and wore patriotic themed clothes throughout the day.