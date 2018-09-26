From left, Cloe Worsham, Jacob Folse, Archer LeJeune, Huxley Self, Mariana Heil, Theron Hull and Yuridia Robledo, Bains Lower students in Natasha Haye's STEM class, learn about force, motion and gravity. The students learned these concepts by creating airplanes and helicopters out of classroom materials.
Raine Minor, a student in Natasha Haye's STEM class at Bains Lower Elementary, colors planes and helicopters during a recent class project.
Provided photo
Alex Higgins and Molly Yarbrough learn about force, motion and gravity in Natasha Haye's STEM class at Bains Lower Elementary.
Provided photo
From left, Cloe Worsham, Jacob Folse, Archer LeJeune, Huxley Self, Mariana Heil, Theron Hull and Yuridia Robledo, Bains Lower students in Natasha Haye's STEM class, learn about force, motion and gravity. The students learned these concepts by creating airplanes and helicopters out of classroom materials.