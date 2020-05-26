West Feliciana High School graduating seniors Arin Spears and Destiny Mitchell have been selected as the 2020 WFHS Male and Female Athletes of the Year.
They were selected by head coaches of the school's athletic department.
Spears is a multi-sport athlete who particularly excelled in football and basketball, according to a news release. He also was a member of the Saints track team. He received district honors in both football and basketball his senior year. His plans for next year include playing football at Trine University in Indiana.
Mitchell was a multi-sport athlete who was a member of the Saints volleyball, cross country, basketball and track teams. She was the 2019 LHSAA State Outdoor High Jump Champion and the 2020 LHSAA State Indoor High Jump Champion. She also placed third in the long jump at the 2020 State Indoor Meet. Her plan for next year is to attend Southern University through the NROTC Scholarship Preparatory Program.