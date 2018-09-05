Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation announced additions to Louisiana’s Most Endangered Places List at a news conference held Monday in the lobby of the Old State Capitol.
Representatives from many of the 15 sites added to the list were present to discuss the importance of their locations and circumstances threatening them.
Included on the list is the Old Benevolent Society building in St. Francisville, which was built in 1883, a news release said.
According to the release, benevolent societies played an important role in black communities following the Civil War. Originally formed to cover the expenses of medical care and burial, they also provided union and fellowship, especially to the sick and weak. Use of the building ceased in December 2016 due to needed repairs to the foundation and exterior, the release said.
Since 1999, the Louisiana Trust has highlighted endangered historic sites and advocated for their preservation and protection. Listing these resources acknowledges their importance to Louisiana’s history and culture and draws attention to the forces affecting these and similar historic sites statewide. The list is generated from nominations made by the public and aims to attract creative approaches and resources to see the sites saved and rehabilitated.
Challenges faced by properties on this year’s list range from demolition by neglect and lack of funding for maintenance to pressures from unsympathetic development and rising sea level. It sheds light on the need for greater resources as well as the need to incorporate history and historic preservation into redevelopment plans around the state.
“Historic buildings and sites are the fingerprints of our communities and it takes creative measures to preserve and protect them for future generations,” says Brian Davis, executive director of the Louisiana Trust. “Strategic partnerships, tax credits and programs like revolving funds can save buildings many people may consider too far gone.”