Molly is a spayed female terrier mix about 3 years old. She has been at the shelter for 14 months, making her the longest resident of the shelter currently. Molly loves to hang out with people and gets excited when she gets to run around in the play yard. She has a lot of energy, so she needs an owner who will keep her occupied and can spend a good amount of time with her. Molly does not do well with most other dogs, cats, or children, so she would do best as an only pet.