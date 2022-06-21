The Masonic Lodge, known for a historic Civil War cease-fire, has joined forces with local educators to combat the effects of dyslexia and help children living with the learning disability forge a course to successful lives.
Three students were recognized in mid-May as 2022 graduates of the program along with teachers Natasha Hayes and Latrista Mallard. Dane Taylor and Jason Broussard represented the lodge as facilitators.
Dyslexia is a neurobiological learning disability characterized by difficulties with accurate or fluent word recognition and poor spelling and decoding abilities. Other challenges may include reading comprehension problems and reduced reading experience that can hinder vocabulary expansion and background knowledge.
Lodge member Brendan Rush said the program is not very visible, but it is an important part of the group’s outreach efforts. Parent must apply for entry into the program before the intervention can begin. “It’s not an easy thing to admit,” he said.
“You have to bring your child and to get interviewed and you get both the good and bad news that your child suffers from a learning disorder, but the good news is that there's people there to help with something that we've funded for several years.”
The Grand Lodge of Louisiana adopted a resolution in 1998 to make the dyslexia training program one of its main outreach efforts among Masonic lodges in the state. The next year, the Grand Lodge approved the program’s expansion and now Masonic Learning Centers are found across the state.
The Feliciana Lodge No. 31 supports a two-year elementary school program that helps six to eight children at a cost of $12,000 to $14,000. Additionally, they fund a one-year middle/high school program for six to eight students at a yearly cost of $6,000 to $7,000.
The lodge’s website said people living with dyslexic struggle to read fluently, spell words correctly, learn a second language and other challenges.“ But these difficulties have no connection to their overall intelligence,” the site said. “While people with dyslexia are slow readers, they often are very fast and creative thinkers with strong reasoning abilities.”
Dyslexia affects 20% of the population and represents 80% to 90% of all those with learning disabilities.
Rush said the program is a game-changer for children struggling with dyslexia. “The greatest part of this program is watching the relief and joy on the parents and kids faces when they succeed,” he said. “After years of struggling and not knowing why, they now have tools to help them succeed. The teachers who work this program are a major force as well. They watch these kids blossom which is the true gift of the program.”
For more information or to apply, contact Dane Taylor or the Grand Lodge of Louisiana.