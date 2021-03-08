ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana Parish Council set a limit Monday on the length of written comments it will accept on agenda items from citizens who do not want to attend meetings in person.
The council, which livestreams meetings on its website, began accepting written comments when the coronavirus pandemic began early last year and limits were set on the number of people allowed into the meeting room.
“In these extraordinary times, we are trying to provide the most access within the bounds of keeping our community, elected officials and employees as safe as possible,” a statement on written comments included in the official meeting notices says.
Council Secretary Emily Cobb told the members she asked Parish Attorney Dannie Garrett whether the council was required to continue accepting written comments now that people are beginning to attend meetings as coronavirus restrictions are eased.
Garrett said, according to Cobb, that the council is not required to continue accepting written statements on agenda items but suggested adopting a policy on them if it does continue the practice.
After a brief discussion, the council approved Clay Pinson’s motion to continue accepting written statements but setting a limit of 400 words.
The council now strictly enforces a rule that people making public comments in person may only speak once and for three minutes.
Cobb said a 400-word statement equates to about three minutes of oral comment.
In other action, the council:
- Heard that a West Feliciana Parish Blood Center has been formed in cooperation with the parish hospital. The group is planning several blood drives in the coming months.
- Reappointed John Flippen to the Tourist Commission.
- Heard parish President Kenny Havard report that his administration is gradually whittling down a backlog of unpaid water bills after receiving the Legislative Auditor’s approval to drop the penalties and interest attached to the delinquent bills.