Kathrynn “Rynn” Fazio, a ninth grader at West Feliciana High School, has received a national award from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.
Rynn was one of three eighth grade students nationwide to be named a 2020 HMH180 Student Award Winner for reading, a news release said. The award celebrates students who have overcome challenges to achieve remarkable reading and math gains.
Rynn did not like to read and was struggling with her grades before attending West Feliciana Middle School. Since joining the Read 180 program, Rynn has shown an incredible work ethic and a positive attitude, becoming a leader among her peers and committing to academic excellence, the release said.
Most notably, Rynn has developed a love of reading and shared her passion by reading with younger students at Bains Elementary as a Reader Leader. She has also joined extracurricular activities, including attending the Louisiana Teen Library Association Convention.
Rynn credits Read 180 with helping her enjoy reading and improving her reading comprehension. She said, “Reading is important to life.”