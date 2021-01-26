IMG_0162.jpg

At the December West Feliciana School Board meeting members recognized and thanked Superintendent Hollis Milton for 10 years of service. From left, School Board Vice-President Kelly O’Brien and School Board President Milton Coats shake hands with Milton.

 Provided photo

