West Feliciana Parish Superintendent Hollis Milton recently presented West Feliciana High School signed footballs or volleyballs to Bains Lower Elementary students who reached the 25 point club in Accelerated Reader program.
Bains Lower Elementary students rewarded for reading 25 books in Accelerated Reader program
- Staff report
Advocate Staff
