The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 22-28:

Aug. 22

Coates, Keldrick D.: 25, 61325 Airport Road, Slidell, possession of firearm by convicted felon, resisting an officer by flight, no driver's license, fugitive – St. Tammany.

Curiel, Martiniano F.: 35, 358 Hickory Drive, Slidell, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, no driver's license on person, public intimidation.

Green, Holly S.: 34, 1323 Maximillian St., Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension.

Fields, Thomas T.: 49, 10478 Bains Roads, St. Francisville, driving under suspension, expired license plate, no insurance, open container.

Aug. 23

Reed, Derek D.: 43, 542 La. 68, Jackson, speeding (construction zone), driving while intoxicated.

Aug. 24

Cupit, Edward W.: 38, 623 Carrier Road, Pine Grove, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, no registration, no insurance, switched plates, fugitive – Livingston Parish.

Douglas, Adrian D.: 44, 12240 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, criminal trespass.

McFarland, Sarah A.: 33, 11208 La. 61, Wakefield, bench warrant – driving under suspension.

Netherland, Joey A.: 34, 58154 Monroe Creek Road, Angie, speeding, driving under suspension.

Richard, Cherylynn M.: 42, 736 Garland Ave., Opelousas, possession with intent to distribute Vyvanse, possession with intent to distribute methylphenidate, no registration, no insurance, switched plates.

Aug. 26

Coleman Jr., John K.: 28, 5514 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville, parole violator.

