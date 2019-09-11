The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 22-28:
Aug. 22
Coates, Keldrick D.: 25, 61325 Airport Road, Slidell, possession of firearm by convicted felon, resisting an officer by flight, no driver's license, fugitive – St. Tammany.
Curiel, Martiniano F.: 35, 358 Hickory Drive, Slidell, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, no driver's license on person, public intimidation.
Green, Holly S.: 34, 1323 Maximillian St., Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension.
Fields, Thomas T.: 49, 10478 Bains Roads, St. Francisville, driving under suspension, expired license plate, no insurance, open container.
Aug. 23
Reed, Derek D.: 43, 542 La. 68, Jackson, speeding (construction zone), driving while intoxicated.
Aug. 24
Cupit, Edward W.: 38, 623 Carrier Road, Pine Grove, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, no registration, no insurance, switched plates, fugitive – Livingston Parish.
Douglas, Adrian D.: 44, 12240 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, criminal trespass.
McFarland, Sarah A.: 33, 11208 La. 61, Wakefield, bench warrant – driving under suspension.
Netherland, Joey A.: 34, 58154 Monroe Creek Road, Angie, speeding, driving under suspension.
Richard, Cherylynn M.: 42, 736 Garland Ave., Opelousas, possession with intent to distribute Vyvanse, possession with intent to distribute methylphenidate, no registration, no insurance, switched plates.
Aug. 26
Coleman Jr., John K.: 28, 5514 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville, parole violator.