ST. FRANCISVILLE — The Board of Aldermen agreed Tuesday to let three contractors for Entergy Corp. move four 380-ton transformers through the town's Historic District next month.
Mayor Billy D'Aquilla said the transformers will be moved one per day on Sunday afternoons from the old Mississippi River ferry landing, through the town on Ferdinand and Commerce streets to U.S. 61, and then south under State Police supervision to the power station near the River Bend nuclear power plant.
Benjamin Liewald, of FrachtUSA, said the transformers will be installed to support the nation's electrical power grid.
Built in Spain by the firm ABB, the transformers were shipped to a port facility south of New Orleans and will be shipped by barge to St. Francisville.
Liewald, whose firm specializes in transport services, said the company had two other options:
- Move them by rail to Slaughter, then on a special carrier vehicle to the site. But several bridges on the route are not strong enough for the load.
- Unload the transformers at the old ferry landing on the Pointe Coupee Parish side of the river, then move them down river the carrier vehicle and across the John James Audubon Bridge over the river. The route is longer and would cause serious problems for traffic trying to use the bridge.
The route through town is shorter, and only two small bridges capable of handling the loads are involved, Liewald said.
Liewald said state highway officials have given the company a permit to travel on U.S. 61 from St. Francisville to Powell Station Road.
The transport vehicle is 78 feet long and has scores of tires on axles that can be individually steered.
Liewald said the weight will be distributed to avoid damage to the asphalt roadway.
Officials of the companies, along with town officials, walked the route last Friday and found that four utility wires can be lifted easily for the transformers to pass. A minor amount of tree trimming will be needed in several locations, which will be done at the companies' expense.