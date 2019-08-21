The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 1-7:
Aug. 1
Bankston, Nicholas L.: 40, 345 Shady Acres Loop, Ferriday, bench warrant – simple possession of marijuana.
Aug. 2
Adams, Jarid D.: 39, 6126 Beechgrove Lane, St. Francisville, felony theft of utilities, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal possession of stolen things.
Butler Jr., Earnest: 31, 6693 Indian Mound Road, St. Francisville, bench warrant – criminal neglect of family.
Francois, Jeffery L.: 34, 3604 Canonicus St., Baton Rouge, fugitive East Baton Rouge Parish.
Johnson, Clinton C.: 22, 5998 Street A, St. Francisville, simple kidnapping, domestic abuse battery, flight from an officer.
Jones, Kjuan T.: 19, 18733 Samuels Road, Zachary, simple battery.
Aug. 3
Belote, Rachel M.: 31, 1290 Parc Blvd., Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated.
Comeaux, Joshua P.: 32, 505 Jerry Ann St., Chauvin, possession of heroin.
Harris, Joshua L.: 34, 8249 Carver Road, St. Francisville, bench warrant – probation violation.
McGee, Julian P.: 32, 220 Haynes Road, Monroe, reckless operation, driving under suspension, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mitchell Jr., Earl J.: 38, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage.
Aug. 4
Floyd, Jasper A.: 28, 11371 Rossow Court, Denham Springs, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, switched license plate.
Merrill, Georkel D.: 22, 5854 Landau Drive, Southaven, Mississippi, bench warrant – probation revocation for distribution of marijuana.
Neely, Justin C.: 28, 19155 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, speeding, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, possession of methamphetamine.
Aug. 6
Cobb, Cedric R.: 27, 11960 Lower Cheerful Valley Road, St. Francisville, simple criminal damage to property.
Morales, Carey M.: 59, 1024 E. Azalea Drive, Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension.