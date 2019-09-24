ST. FRANCISVILLE — The Board of Aldermen is seeking more information on the costs of a potential walkability and connectivity plan for the stretch of Highway 61 cutting through the town.
A representative from the St. Francisville Area Foundation introduced the Baton Rouge-based nonprofit Center for Planning Excellence as a possible facilitator to develop infrastructure surrounding the Highway 61 corridor.
CPEX characterized its organization as both a mediator and expert resource for the town to consider as officials determine whether to move forward with road and sidewalk design plans.
Its presentation emphasized both speed and safety concerns, as well as how to mitigate the town divide a corridor like Highway 61 creates. CPEX also proposed a coalition among the town, West Feliciana Parish, the St. Francisville Area Foundation, the state Department of Transportation and Development and others to assess realistic goals for the project.
Lauren Field, executive director of the St. Francisville Area Foundation, called on the council to consider forming a committee with these stakeholders to begin the planning process.
While the Board of Aldermen generally seemed interested in the idea, the members did not make any commitments and rather sought more information before moving forward with any concrete plan.
Alderwoman Susie Tully noted some concern about keeping the potential project to a reasonable time frame. She also said she wants a clear outline of the scope of work involved.
“If we’re going to be spending taxpayer money, I don’t want it to go into a black hole,” Tully said.
Alderwoman Abby Cochran expressed cautious support for the plan but noted she would like a “ballpark figure” so the council could determine how best to move forward.
“I don’t want to speak for everyone,” Cochran said. “But I can’t imagine anyone thinking this is a bad idea.”
The board members asked CPEX to return with an estimate for its services before the board can made any decisions.
“Come back to us,” Mayor Billy D’Aquilla said. “Propose to us what you’re going to do, and how much money it’s going to cost.”
The board members also inquired about commitments from other stakeholders, such as the parish, that might make funding such a project more feasible.