West Feliciana Middle School students attended a recent LSU football game as a reward for meeting their reading goals under the guidance of Ali McMillan.
Each student received a game ticket, transportation to and from the game, a meal at Walk-Ons, and a Tigers T-shirt. The cost of the event was funded by a donation from Lane Grigsby.
"Our students deserved this trip and I am thankful to Ms. McMillan and the WFMS administration for making it happen," Superintendent Hollis Milton said. "A special thanks to Mr. Layne Grigsby who has helped us so many times before with special projects like this one."