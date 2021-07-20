West Feliciana 4-Hers had to embrace the 4-H University motto “Whatever It Takes” this year.
In a normal year, 4-H University students stay at LSU for a week, allowing them a chance to experience what college life will be like. They stay in the dorms, explore the campus and dine there like college students do on a daily basis.
However, due to COVID-19, 4-H University was presented in hybrid format of face-to-face and virtual and was held in several locations across the state.
West Feliciana winners
Alex Patin: first place, individual, horticulture judging
Ashleigh Godke: first place, individual, horse judging
Ashleigh Godke, Emma Schober, Anna Bergeron: second place, team, horse judging
Alex Patin, William Bergeon, Andrew Godke, Parker Bristow: third place, team, horticulture judging
Blue Ribbon Winners (Top 10 placings)
Caylen Delaney: 4-H Has Talent
Emma Schober: individual, horse judging
Anna Bergeron: individual, horse judging
William Bergeron: individual, horticulture judging
Landry Brouillette: Vet Set Geaux
4-H U participants
Eliana Shidaker, Emma Bush and Kolbe Smith: livestock judging
Sarah Smith: child development
Mackenzie Triche: photography