West Feliciana 4-Hers had to embrace the 4-H University motto “Whatever It Takes” this year.

In a normal year, 4-H University students stay at LSU for a week, allowing them a chance to experience what college life will be like. They stay in the dorms, explore the campus and dine there like college students do on a daily basis.

However, due to COVID-19, 4-H University was presented in hybrid format of face-to-face and virtual and was held in several locations across the state.

West Feliciana winners

Alex Patin: first place, individual, horticulture judging

Ashleigh Godke: first place, individual, horse judging

Ashleigh Godke, Emma Schober, Anna Bergeron: second place, team, horse judging 

Alex Patin, William Bergeon, Andrew Godke, Parker Bristow: third place, team, horticulture judging

Blue Ribbon Winners (Top 10 placings)

Caylen Delaney: 4-H Has Talent

Emma Schober: individual, horse judging

Anna Bergeron: individual, horse judging

William Bergeron: individual, horticulture judging

Landry Brouillette: Vet Set Geaux

4-H U participants

Eliana Shidaker, Emma Bush and Kolbe Smith: livestock judging

Sarah Smith: child development

Mackenzie Triche: photography

