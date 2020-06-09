The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between May 21-27:
May 21
Rogers, Daniel: 24; 11208 U.S. 61, Wakefield; indecent behavior with juveniles.
May 22
Manzer, Zane: 24; 14107 La. 10, St. Francisville; criminal mischief/giving false report.
Williams, Herman: 31; 5919 Street C, St. Francisville; criminal trespassing, simple possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana).
May 23
Carter, Brayden: 18; 43275 Norwood Road, Gonzales; simple burglary of a movable/immovable, simple criminal damage to property, flight from an officer, criminal trespassing, unauthorized use of a movable.
May 26
Tidwell, David; 50, 2122 Allen Road, Smithdale, Mississippi; bench warrant – failure to appear.
May 27
Weeks, Joshua: 30; 9607 Spike Ridge Ave., Zachary; parole violation.