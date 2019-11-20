The first St. Francisville Food and Wine Festival was held Saturday at the Myrtles Plantation. Hosted by Country Roads, the event featured food from chefs in the region and music, including Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys.
St. Francisville Food and Wine Festival visitors dance, dine, during inaugural event
- Staff report
-
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
