The West Feliciana Parish Library is offering "Oceans of Possibility" as its summer reading program and inviting residents to use the activities as a staycation.
Reading programs for children and adults are open for registration.
Children and teens earn a sticker on their log for every 20 minutes read. Any kind of reading counts, it doesn’t have to be a library book. Magazines and audiobooks also count. Every three stickers can win a prize. Fill up the reading log and be entered to win a $50 Amazon gift card.
Adults can read four books to earn a Birdman gift card and turn in the log to be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card to the St. Francisville Inn.
West Feliciana Middle School students can visit the library between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 9 and 23 and July 14 and 28 to take Accelerated Reader tests for school credit.
Artists of any age or ability are invited to contribute art to display over the summer at the library.
The library also has kits for people who wish to explore hobbies, including crochet, bird watching, knitting, hand lettering and ukulele.
Crafts, story times and shows, games, book clubs, movies and more are listed on a downloadable schedule.
Kids’ Events for children fifth grade and younger and their families include:
- Story Time: Children five and younger and their caregivers are invited every Thursday morning at 10 a.m. to sing, dance, read and make a craft.
- June 2: Pirate Improv Show: Goat in the Road, a New Orleans based theater group, is hosting this family friendly. Shape the story the actors perform with audience suggestions.
- June 9: Frank and Tammy Magic is a family-friendly magic and puppet show from Houma.
- June 16: Calliope Puppets invites children and adults to a musical puppet show down the Mississippi River then out into the Gulf of Mexico, filled with shanty boats and sea creatures.
- June 23: Kabuki Dancers from the Acadiana area use a mixture of dance, drums, and spoken word to entertain and excite while delivering a positive message to kids and their families
- June 30: Nailed it! Decorate some ocean themed crafts
Teen Events: Any teen entering sixth grade or any higher grade are welcome to attend. Snacks provided at all teen events. Teen events are 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesdays all summer.
- Board Game Night: Come hang out and play board games with the library staff
- Teen movie night: Popcorn provided.
- June 7: "Jaws"
- July 19: "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl"
- Teen Craft: All materials provided.
- June 14: Decorate a pot from repurposed materials and plant a succulent in it to take home
- June 28: Make a spooky glowing sea monster from clay
- Teen Book Club: You don’t have to read the book to attend. These books are fun, quick and easy. Stop by any time before the program to check out a copy of the book.
- June 21: "How to Train Your Dragon" by Cressida Cowell
Adult Events:
- Needles, Hooks, and Books: Do you knit, crochet, cross stitch, or do any other crafty hobby? Bring your project every Wednesday at 2 p.m. to socialize with other crafters.
- Adult Craft: Stop by the library at 2 p.m. on Fridays to participate in an adult craft program. All materials are provided and no experience is required.
- June 10: Decorate a set of coasters
- July 15: Make your own candles
- Hot Mess Mommas’ Book Club: Visit the library at 2 p.m. on Fridays to participate in the library's Hot Mess Mommas’ Book Club. You do not have to be a mother to participate. If you have children, you can bring them. The children’s librarian will provide an activity for the children whose caregivers attend the event. Children under 2 are welcome but must remain with caregivers. Coffee will be provided.
Visit www.wfplibrary.org/summer for information on those activities and more.