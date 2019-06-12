West Feliciana Middle School students show how it's done Advocate staff report Jun 12, 2019 - 2:00 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Falynn Cupit demonstrates a Dutch braid in Lacy Jewell's seventh-grade drama class at West Feliciana Middle School. PROVIDED PHOTO Jackson McKell demonstrates a copycat recipe for Raising Cane's sauce in Lacy Jewell's seventh-grade drama class at West Feliciana Middle School. PROVIDED PHOTO Jack Louis demonstrates how to pot a plant in Lacy Jewell's seventh-grade drama class at West Feliciana Middle School. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save At West Feliciana Middle School, seventh-graders in Lacy Jewell's drama classes recently taught their classmates new skills through step-by-stop demonstrations. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags West Feliciana Middle School View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email