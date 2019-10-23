Bains Lower Elementary School students use checklists to work independently Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Oct 23, 2019 - 2:00 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 2 Archer LeJeune works independently to complete his work at Bains Lower Elementary School, using a checklist to monitor his progress. PROVIDED PHOTO Collin Metz works independently to complete his work at Bains Lower Elementary School, using a checklist to monitor his progress. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save At Bains Lower Elementary School, students use checklists to monitor their own progress as they work independently. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Bains Lower Elementary School Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email