West Feliciana High School junior Cardell Smith will attend classes with LSU professors to learn the business world in the LSU Young Entrepreneurship program.
West Feliciana High student accepted by LSU Young Entrepreneurship program
- Staff report
-
-
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
