The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between July 29-Aug. 1:
July 26
Welch, Colton: 25; 2703 Rush St., Slaughter; simple battery
Boyd, Diamond: 25; 9814 Blackmore Ave., Baton Rouge; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, open container, no seat belt, three counts no child restraint
Fruge, Trevor: 33; 9995 Byrnes Road, St. Francisville; six bench warrants, aggravated assault with a firearm
July 27
Beauchamp, Josh: 33; 5832 La. 966, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage, probation violation.
July 28
Woodall, Michelle: 40; 11679 Givens Road, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage
July 29
Baber, Jude: 20; 10152 Old Field Road, St. Francisville; three bench warrants
Sellers, Jered: 53; 10519 Country Road, Robesville, Texas; vehicular homicide/driving under the influence, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
July 31
Herring, James: 38, 10280 Dipple Drive, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation, driving on right side of roadway
Aug. 1
Roberson Jr., Ivory: 27; 12968 U.S. 61, St. Francisville; bench warrant
Norton, Thatch: 23; 41021 Galvez Trails, Prairieville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation
Webb, Troy: 42, 2537 Desoto Drive, Baton Rouge; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving under suspension, improper lane usage