ST. FRANCISVILLE — Voters in West Feliciana Parish approved a tax sharing plan to take previously dedicated monies for the West Feliiciana Hospital and divide it to help fund road and bridge projects and the hospital.
In Saturday's election, voters in the parish renewed an existing half-cent sales tax to fund the West Feliciana Hospital and rededicated some of those funds to road and bridge repairs.
Unofficial but complete results show that 2,875 approved and 1,818 said no to the parishwide tax plan.
In St. Francisville, 2,429 voters approved their part of the plan, with 1,678 saying no.
The hospital collects two half-cent sales taxes — one levied parishwide and the other levied in the unincorporated areas of the parish.
The two half-cent sales taxes generate approximately $2.3 million each year and the rededication of 25 percent of the proceeds, means:
- 75% of the approximately $1.7 million each year will continue to fund West Feliciana Hospital’s operations and EMS/Ambulance Services.
- 25% of the approximately $600,000 each year will go to repairing and rebuilding West Feliciana Parish’s worst roads and bridges.
Propositions 1 and 2 had to pass to make all the existing monies available for the next 10 years.
A comprehensive study of the parish’s bridges showed more than 50% were graded an F or D. Of the parish’s 46 bridges, 18 are timber bridges — two are currently closed and 12 are under state order to be repaired. The average cost to repair a timber bridge is between $25,000 and $40,000, not including the piling requirements, Parish President Kenny Havard said.
At the same time, of the 235 miles of parish roads, less than 1% meet the state DOTD standards for width, creating problems for emergency vehicles and school buses, he said. Forty-four percent of all parish roads received an F or D grade, according to the study.