Friday, Dec. 7
5:45 p.m.: Christmas Songs performed by the Bains Lower Choir led by Cierra Fountain
6 p.m.: Lighting of the Christmas Tree. The mayor will light the tree and will host a welcome reception with fireworks.
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Peep into our Holiday Homes along Ferdinand and Royal streets. Houses will be marked with signs.
7 p.m.: Jazzy Christmas Concert at Grace Episcopal Church. Tickets are available at the door.
Saturday, Dec. 8
7:30 a.m.: Community Prayer Breakfast at St. Francisville United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, Fidelity Street
8 a.m.: Christmas on the Run at Parker Park. Support the American Cancer Society. A 1-mile fun run starts at 8 a.m., and a 5K run for the Relay for Life starts at 8:30 a.m.
8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.: The Women's Service League Breakfast with Santa at the First Baptist Church. Two seatings area available. For ticket information, contact wslwestfel@gmail.com.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Women's Service League will sell fresh wreaths on Ferdinand Street as long as supplies last.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: More than 65 artists, music and food will be available in Parker Park.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Ride the Polar Express train downtown. Movie and crafts for the kids.
10 a.m. to closing: Candy Cane Shopping Cards can be picked up at the participating shops. Bring receipts (paper, text or email) from the participating shops with a combined total over $100 spent between Dec. 7-9 and receive an "I Shopped St. Francisville" T-shirt while supplies last. Limit of two per person. Shirts will be available at the Visitor Center, 11757 Ferdinand St. The center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Friends of the Library's Christmas in the Country Tour of Homes. Call (225) 635-3364 for information. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com, purchase at the West Feliciana Parish Library or The Conundrum, or purchase tickets at one of the tour homes.
Noon to 2 p.m.: Music in Parker Park featuring Blu Rouge
4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Downtown Merchants Open House with music and refreshments
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: A Dickens of a Christmas at Audubon State Historic Site Oakley Plantation
6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Community Sing-A-Long at St. Francisville United Methodist Church on Royal Street
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Living Nativity at First Baptist Church, U.S. 61 and La. 10
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Peep into the Holiday Homes along Ferdinand and Royal streets. Homes will be marked with signs.
7 p.m.: Music at Temple Sinai, Prosperity Street, will feature Nancy Roppolo, Clay Parker, Jodie James, Vernon Thompson and Shawn Camp.
Sunday, Dec. 9
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: More than 65 artists, music and food will be available in Parker Park.
10 a.m. to closing: Candy Cane Shopping Cards continues. See Friday listing for details.
Noon to 3 p.m.: The Fugitive Poets will be playing in Parker Park.
2 p.m.: Women's Service League presents the Christmas Parade along Ferdinand and Commerce streets.