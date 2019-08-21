The West Feliciana Education Foundation announced plans for the fifth annual West Feliciana Dodgeball Challenge on Sept. 21 at the West Feliciana Sports Park in St. Francisville, a news release said.
Teams of six will compete to take home the Golden Hippo and a year’s worth of Dodgeball glory, the foundation said. Events will include a 10K, 5K and a 1-mile fun run, a new event to commemorate the five-year anniversary of the competition.
For $5, kids can play all day in the KidZone, which will have waterslide inflatables and sports challenge games. A cooling tent will be provided for adult beverages.
Team registration runs through Sept. 1. The price per team is $200. Each player gets a T-shirt, player bag and food/beverage tickets. Players must be at least 15 years old to participate, and every team must include at least two women. To register and find information, visit www.wearewestfel.org.
The Dodgeball Challenge is a fundraiser for the West Feliciana Education Foundation. The group's mission is to foster community support for the West Feliciana Parish school system through volunteerism and financial contributions. Proceeds from the tournament will directly impact the quality of education in West Feliciana Parish, the release said.