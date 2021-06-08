St. Francisville Mayor Robert "Bobee" Leake and former Mayor Billy D'Aquilla are the featured guests on an episode of "Small Town Podcast" with host Mayor Matt Seale of Ocilla, Georgia. The episode was released May 24.
The episode is one of a five-episode series in partnership with the Louisiana Municipal Association and sponsored by Louisiana Economic Development. In the episode, Leake discusses life growing up in St. Francisville, why he decided to run for mayor after D'Aquilla announced he wouldn't run, and brags about all that St. Francisville has to offer.
In "Small Town Podcast" Seale visits other small towns and talks face to face with local leaders. The audience is given an opportunity to learn about the personalities of local officials in small towns and then hear about some of the town’s unique qualities and what it has to offer.
"Small Town Podcast" is available on Apple iTunes or the Apple Podcast app, Stitcher and other podcast applications. For more platforms or to listen to an episode on the web, visit www.smalltownpodcast.com and go to the “Listen” tab. Listeners can also follow "Small Town Podcast" on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to see photos of the towns Seale features.