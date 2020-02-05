CHARENTON — The Louisiana Travel Association installed a group of tourism industry leaders as new officers for its executive committee and board of directors during the association’s annual membership meeting at the Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel.
Morgan Moss, of The Myrtles Plantation, is one of the new members of the board of directors.
“For 59 years, LTA has strengthened Louisiana’s tourism industry through our marketing program, advocacy efforts and educational opportunities,” said Jill Kidder, LTA president and CEO. “We are thrilled that our members have selected tourism industry leaders from throughout the state to lead this organization as we continue to promote a viable job-creating and revenue-producing industry.”