The West Feliciana Chamber of Commerce announced Richard Kendrick and Aimee Cook as incoming board members for 2021.
The chamber also announced Megan D’Aquilla as member relations administrator.
Kendrick was sworn in as the West Feliciana Parish tax assessor on Jan. 1. He worked as the chief deputy of the West Feliciana Tax Assessor’s Office and has been with the office since 2005. This is Kendrick's second time as a board member of the West Feliciana Chamber of Commerce. He has previously served as the president of the chamber, president of Rotary, member of the Friends of Cat Island and as a volunteer coach for the soccer program at the West Feliciana Sports Park. Kendrick, his wife, Meg, and their two sons, Thomas and Collins, are members of Grace Episcopal Church.
Cook joined the Bank of St. Francisville in June 2006. She has an accounting degree from Southeastern Louisiana University and is a licensed CPA. Her first role at the bank was as internal auditor but has shifted to lending the past four years. She is also the risk officer of the bank.
She served on the West Feliciana Chamber Board as treasurer in 2016-2017 and as an ambassador in 2020; Bains Elementary Parent Teacher Organization Board 2012-2020; coached several years of T-ball, softball, baseball, and basketball for the recreational youth programs at the Sports Park; and has taught Junior Achievement for the Rotary Club at Bains Elementary and financial literacy sponsored by the bank at West Feliciana High School. She is also a member of the Louisiana Society of Certified Public Accountants.
“I’m excited to help be a voice, to provide leadership in our community and to encourage a progressive business environment to showcase our local businesses. I hope to serve the chamber well and continue the momentum they have built. It’s a great organization,” Cook said.
D’Aquilla graduated from Loyola University and worked as a religious educator and an administrative assistant for an event photography company in New Orleans before to moving to St. Francisville in 2016 with her husband and two children.
For the last three years, Megan volunteered with St. Francisville’s Main Street, developing new attractions to established events such as Christmas in the Country, resulting in increased event participation and revenue opportunities for local businesses.
“I care deeply about the success of our parish, and I am excited about serving the businesses in our community,” she said.
The West Feliciana Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to foster growth and opportunity by connecting and supporting members of the business community. For information on the chamber, contact Megan D’Aquilla at (225) 635-6717 or email info@westfelicianachamber.org.