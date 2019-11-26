Bains Elementary consider rural and urban communities Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Nov 26, 2019 - 2:30 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter SMS Email Bains Elementary students Easton Blanchard, clockwise from left, Journi Harris, Tommy Lastrapes, Jayda Irvine and Joshua Johnston compare rural, suburban and urban communities in Megan Odom’s second-grade class. Provided photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Bains Elementary students recently compared rural, suburban and urban communities in Megan Odom’s second-grade class. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email