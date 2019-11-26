IMG_0863.JPEG

Bains Elementary students Easton Blanchard, clockwise from left, Journi Harris, Tommy Lastrapes, Jayda Irvine and Joshua Johnston compare rural, suburban and urban communities in Megan Odom’s second-grade class.

 Provided photo

Bains Elementary students recently compared rural, suburban and urban communities in Megan Odom’s second-grade class. 

