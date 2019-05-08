St. Francis Medical Clinic moved to new offices April 15 in the Cypress Building, 5266 Commerce St., Building A, which is on the West Feliciana Hospital campus just across the complex from the former location.
In addition to the move, Drs. Brandon Tilley and Brad Fossier have re-branded and shortened the name to St. Francis Primary Care. All patient records, billing and procedures will remain the same.
The new offices are across the parking lot from the hospital, making it convenient should patients ever need services there such as lab work and imaging, a news release said.
“As an affiliate of West Feliciana Hospital that is supported by community tax dollars, we are proud to bring these completely renovated offices to the people we serve,” Tilley said.
“This new facility will allow us to deliver the highest quality care while providing an enhanced patient experience,” added Fossier. “We think our patients are really going to love it.”
St. Francis Primary Care treats minor illnesses, manages on-going diseases and conditions, conducts post-hospital-stay follow-ups, and offers preventive care as well as a range of other services. Same-day appointments and walk-ins are welcome, or patients can schedule appointments at (225) 635-3269.