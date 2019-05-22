The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between May 2-9:
May 2
Nix Jr., Ollie: 30, 5519 Stampley Road, Fayette, Mississippi, two counts of speeding, driving under suspension.
May 3
Broussard, Robynne D.: 47, 1955 Royal Aberdeen Ave., Zachary, speeding, reckless operation, no proof of insurance.
May 4
Price, Cle: 42, 533 Byron Ave., Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace, simple battery.
Ware, Lenard T.: 36, 1631 Progress Road, Baton Rouge, simple battery, disturbing the peace.
Young, Marilyn A.: 25, 100024 La. 421, St. Francisville, domestic abuse battery.
May 5
Mattire, Keshun D.: 41, 2419 Leonidas St., New Orleans, speeding, driving under suspension, fugitive – Orleans Parish.
Wilson, Jeffery B.: 26, 9657 Old Highway 66, St. Francisville, driving under suspension.
May 8
Patin, Jonathan H.: 26, 11688 Island Road, St. Francisville, fugitive – Pointe Coupee.
Gilmore, Nathaniel: 63, 7853 Sligo Road, St. Francisville, failure to stop at stop sign, driving under suspension, no evidence of insurance.
May 9
Nixon, Jeremy T.: 35, 5496 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville, aggravated second degree battery, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, illegal possession of stolen firearm, probation violator.