The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between May 2-9:

May 2

Nix Jr., Ollie: 30, 5519 Stampley Road, Fayette, Mississippi, two counts of speeding, driving under suspension.

May 3

Broussard, Robynne D.: 47, 1955 Royal Aberdeen Ave., Zachary, speeding, reckless operation, no proof of insurance.

May 4

Price, Cle: 42, 533 Byron Ave., Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace, simple battery.

Ware, Lenard T.: 36, 1631 Progress Road, Baton Rouge, simple battery, disturbing the peace.

Young, Marilyn A.: 25, 100024 La. 421, St. Francisville, domestic abuse battery.

May 5

Mattire, Keshun D.: 41, 2419 Leonidas St., New Orleans, speeding, driving under suspension, fugitive – Orleans Parish.

Wilson, Jeffery B.: 26, 9657 Old Highway 66, St. Francisville, driving under suspension.

May 8

Patin, Jonathan H.: 26, 11688 Island Road, St. Francisville, fugitive – Pointe Coupee.

Gilmore, Nathaniel: 63, 7853 Sligo Road, St. Francisville, failure to stop at stop sign, driving under suspension, no evidence of insurance.

May 9

Nixon, Jeremy T.: 35, 5496 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville, aggravated second degree battery, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, illegal possession of stolen firearm, probation violator.

