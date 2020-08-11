ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana Parish Council adopted major changes to its bicycle safety ordinance Monday, while setting a Dec. 5 election on proposed home-rule charter changes.
Parish President Kenny Havard also introduced a potentially controversial ordinance setting a moratorium on residential subdivision development, which Council President John C. Thompson said should be discussed during a special council meeting, set for 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 26.
Councilman Kevin Dreher, who developed the bicycling ordinance, said it effectively guts rules adopted in 2018 that he called “onerous and burdensome.”
The 2018 ordinance came after a vehicle-bicycle collision on La. 66 that claimed the life of a Baton Rouge Metro Council member, but Dreher said in proposing his changes last month that the regulations were unfair, punitive and only served to snuff out organized cycling events sponsored by groups that once flocked to the parish.
Dreher’s ordinance deletes a requirement for bicycles operated on parish roads to have a forward-facing light but requires a rear-facing light with a minimum daylight visibility of of 60 feet.
Also deleted are requirements for cyclists to wear a highly visible garment above the waist, maintaining single file, two feet from the shoulder, bicycle passing protocols, the maximum number of riders in a group and the minimum distance between groups of riders.
Dreher also deleted exceptions to the ordinance that were granted for local residents, organized bicycle events, long-range, cross-country cyclists passing through the parish and people who use bicycles as their main mode of transportation.
“The proposed ordinance is either good for one person or for everybody,” Dreher said.
After hearing complaints about the need for restrictions on La. 66, the winding, hilly road to Angola, Dreher noted that the parish has no jurisdiction over riding on La. 66, La. 10 or U.S. 61, where state laws apply.
The new ordinance also loosens some requirements for organized bicycle events and lowers the fines for ordinance violations.
The council, without explanation, dropped a discussion of a proposal to amend the parish charter to remove term limits for parish president and council members, but it set the Dec. 5 vote on charter changes that would make it easier for the council to fill positions on parish boards and commissions.
Councilman Justin Metz originally proposed allowing board and commission members to serve an unlimited number of four-year terms but changed it Monday to allow members to serve two four-year terms.
The changes, if approved by voters, also would keep a requirement that board members live in the geographical area served by their respective boards or commissions, but it would allow one member of the Planning and Zoning Commission to live in the town of St. Francisville.
The parish subdivision and zoning ordinances do not apply to property in the town.
The proposal also would allow a person to serve on more than one board or commission.
Since voters approved the home-rule charter, the council has had difficulty in filling some vacancies on some boards and commissions, and the changes are designed to make it easier for residents to become eligible for appointments.
During the meeting, the council considered five applicants for three vacancies on the Planning and Zoning Commission before voting to reappoint member Alan Kirkpatrick and appointing Stephen Winham and Benjamin Thomas as new members.
Councilman Melvin Young’s motion to reappoint current member Tip Pace, along with Kirkpatrick and Thomas, failed to get a second.
Havard said his proposed moratorium is needed to give officials an opportunity to revise the parish’s land subdivision ordinance.
“I want West Feliciana to be as good as we can make it,” he said. “We need to look at our subdivision ordinance to make sure things are done correctly.”