The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between March 7-13:
March 7
Gilmore, Marvin L.: 27, 10656 U.S. 61, St. Francisville, aggravated assault with a firearm.
McDonald, Patricia: 51, 758 Natchez St., Woodville, Mississippi, driving under suspension, no insurance, no registration, no driver's license, switched plates.
Scott, Freddricka N.: 22, 381 Judy Dahl Road, Woodville, Mississippi, fugitive — East Baton Rouge Parish.
March 8
Banks, Demarcus D.: 23, 1207 Steele St., Winnsboro, speeding, driving under suspension, no insurance.
Dunn, Felician L.: 26, 7444 Solitude Road, St. Francisville, speeding, driving under suspension.
Whittaker, Dedira L.: 47, 5851 Commerce St., St. Francisville, malfeasance in office.
Wyatt Jr., Charles: 37, 12456 Zachary Taylor Parkway, New Roads, five counts of simple burglary, theft of a firearm.
March 9
Cage, Myron M.: 21, 811 La. 131, Vidalia, malfeasance in office.
Johnson, Gary R.: 55, 12617 Warwick Ave., Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension.
McGraw, Alexis S.: 26, 1368 La. 900, Clayton, malfeasance in office.
Templet, Wyatt J.: 43, 45368 Penny Duplessis Road, St. Amant, bench warrant — criminal neglect of family.
Williams, Shandrikka M.: 27, 6235 Buttonwood Drive, Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension.
March 10
Dixon, Nenitha P.: 46, 1537 Iberville St., New Orleans, speeding, operating a vehicle while license is suspended.
Fierro, Trey A.: 26, 1507 Santa Rosa Road, Ozona, Texas, driving while intoxicated.
Williams, Shakir D.: 25, 8829 Dove Ave., St. Francisville, expired license plate, driving under suspension.
March 11
Ford, Dabaron R.: 25, 566 Moreland St., Arcadia, bench warrant — improper lane usage, driving under suspension.
Prevot, Denise F.: 45, 6943 Clara St., Mansura, malfeasance in office — sexual misconduct.
March 13
Myers, Jamie L.: 29, 5278 Noahs Lane, Jarreau, identity theft.
Thomas, Andrian D.: 23, 1506 Dilling St., Monroe, speeding, driving under suspension, simple possession of marijuana.